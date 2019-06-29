Leicester City Confident of Landing Youri Tielemans Ahead of Crunch Talks Next Week

Leicester City are growing confident that they have done enough to secure top target Youri Tielemans this summer. The Foxes have reportedly been making slow progress on negotiations but are preparing to force this issue this coming week.

The 22-year-old midfielder spent the latter part of last season on loan at Leicester and quickly became a favourite with incoming boss Brendan Rodgers. Tielemans bagged three goals and five assists in just 13 appearances for the Midlands side.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Rodgers was eager to convert that loan into a permanent deal this summer and made it a priority going into the window. The club were reportedly hoping to have made more progress than they have so far but are still confident they will get their man.

According to a news article from Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, Leicester are hoping to force a breakthrough in transfer negotiations next week, finally settling on a fee for the player.

The article reads: "Leicester hope to force a breakthrough [for Tielemans] next week - the English club is in close contact with Monaco - they feel that they are in pole position to sign the player."

Tielemans is expected to cost €45m - or around £40m - which would easily eclipse Leicester's current transfer record of £27.5m paid for Islam Slimani. Leicester's Adrien Silva went on loan the other way to Tielemans' parent club Monaco last season and has already made that move permanent this summer.

YANN COATSALIOU/GettyImages

The Portuguese star is believed to be viewed as a replacement for Tielemans so a deal should be a matter of formality. Leicester also recently announced the signing of promising young full-back James Justin as Rodgers aims to break into the top six.