Leicester City Confident of Landing Youri Tielemans Ahead of Crunch Talks Next Week

By 90Min
June 29, 2019

Leicester City are growing confident that they have done enough to secure top target Youri Tielemans this summer. The Foxes have reportedly been making slow progress on negotiations but are preparing to force this issue this coming week. 

The 22-year-old midfielder spent the latter part of last season on loan at Leicester and quickly became a favourite with incoming boss Brendan Rodgers. Tielemans bagged three goals and five assists in just 13 appearances for the Midlands side. 

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Rodgers was eager to convert that loan into a permanent deal this summer and made it a priority going into the window. The club were reportedly hoping to have made more progress than they have so far but are still confident they will get their man. 

According to a news article from Belgian outlet Het Laatste NieuwsLeicester are hoping to force a breakthrough in transfer negotiations next week, finally settling on a fee for the player. 

The article reads: "Leicester hope to force a breakthrough [for Tielemans] next week - the English club is in close contact with Monaco - they feel that they are in pole position to sign the player."

Tielemans is expected to cost €45m - or around £40m - which would easily eclipse Leicester's current transfer record of £27.5m paid for Islam Slimani. Leicester's Adrien Silva went on loan the other way to Tielemans' parent club Monaco last season and has already made that move permanent this summer. 

YANN COATSALIOU/GettyImages

The Portuguese star is believed to be viewed as a replacement for Tielemans so a deal should be a matter of formality. Leicester also recently announced the signing of promising young full-back James Justin as Rodgers aims to break into the top six. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message