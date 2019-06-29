Preston North End Rubbish Reports of Norwich City Offer for Forward Callum Robinson

Preston North End have claimed that there are no offers on the table for any of their players, amid speculation that Norwich City had made a £6m bid for forward Callum Robinson.

The forward had been subject of intense speculation; speculation which has now been rubbished by the club.

It had been reported by Sky Sports News that a bid had been made for the winger, with Norwich looking to bolster their front line ahead of the new Premier League season. However, Preston have rebuffed these claims.

Contrary to reports in the media, Preston North End can confirm that they have no bids on the table for any of their players. #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) June 29, 2019

Rumours have been swirling around the player moving to the Premier League for a while, with Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Norwich being the teams linked.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy heaped praise on the forward recently, claiming that he isn't surprised by interest in the Irishman.





“I can see why there’d be Premier League interest. He’s been injured as well, he had a bad injury. He’s certainly very quick, he can be very direct, he’s got a goal in him, he’s got two good feet and I think there’s improvement in him. He can get better.”

Robinson was the star man for the Lilywhites last season, helping them to a 14th place finish, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists - despite missing a chunk of the season with injury.

The Republic of Ireland international has played 160 games for the club, scoring 41 goals and providing 21 assists. This includes his three loan cameos at Preston from Aston Villa before signing for the club on a permanent deal back in 2016.

Preston fans will be desperately hoping that a deal can be negotiated between club and player for a new contract, with the 24-year-old having a hand in just over 20% of their goals scored last season.