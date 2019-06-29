Women's World Cup: Netherlands Topple Italy to Seal Semi-Final Place

The Netherlands reached their first ever FIFA Women's World Cup semi final as second-half goals from Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt helped the Oranje defeat Italy 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

That leaves just one more place in the last four up for grabs, with Germany taking on Sweden this evening to decide who will face the Dutch. The former comfortably saw off Nigeria in the previous round, whilst the Scandinavians defeated Canada 1-0.

Italy 0-2 Netherlands

The Netherlands move on to the semifinals after defeating Italy 2-0! 🇳🇱🙌 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/SoXx6xBqTW — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 29, 2019

In a tight affair, it would take two late scores from the Netherlands to seal their progression and confirm their opponents' untimely exit.



The Dutch nearly broke the deadlock on the hour-mark when midfielder Danielle van de Donk collected a half-cleared corner and lined up a curling shot. However, her whipped effort crashed off of the crossbar, though she would be jumping for joy just 20-minutes later.

Teammate Miedema latched onto another dangerous set-piece delivery from Sheria Spitse, the striker guiding a deft header across Italian goalkeeper Laura Giuliani and into the far corner.

Eager to kill off the game, the Dutch went in search of a second and got it soon after, Spitse once more providing a fine cross for her compatriots. It was van der Gragt who benefited this time, the 26-year-old towering above the rest to nod in the clincher and complete a 2-0 victory.

England will meet the United States in the other semi-final, which takes place on Tuesday, after the Lionesses beat Norway and USWNT overcame host nation France.