Liverpool 'Open' to Re-Signing Philippe Coutinho From Barcelona This Summer

By 90Min
June 30, 2019

We are firmly in the depths of silly season and the latest rumour to creep its way to the top of the pile is Liverpool's supposed interest in re-signing Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho left Liverpool midway through the 2017/18 season to join up with Barcelona, but the Brazilian's time in Spain has been nothing short of miserable. As a result, he's being strongly linked with a move away from the Blaugrana this summer, with a whole host of clubs being cited as potential suitors.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

One such club, for some reason, is Liverpool, with Le10Sport (via Sport) recently claiming that the Reds are now 'ready to make a move' for their former star and that Jurgen Klopp 'does not oppose' his arrival. Really convincing stuff then.

It's an unsubstantiated claim that seems to have been plucked from thin air and the only justification provided for Liverpool's interest is that Coutinho is unwilling to sign for either Manchester United or Chelsea.

The report notes that Barcelona are willing to part ways with Coutinho, which could very well be accurate, but it fails to mention the fact that the player himself is looking to stay put, at least for the immediate future.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Speaking in a recent interview while on international duty with Brazil, Coutinho said (via Sport): "It really was not a good season and I did not perform as I expected.


"My will was always to offer the best of myself and I hope that what has happened to me will serve as an example, a lesson.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I want more and my desire is to assume that responsibility and succeed in Barça and the national team. That is my intention. Many of the things that are coming out [in the press] are not true."

The Coutinho saga will continue to rumble on for the remainder of the summer transfer window, but don't be fooled into thinking that Liverpool are interested just yet.

