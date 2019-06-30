Switzerland Forward Florijana Ismaili Declared Missing Following Swimming Accident in Italy

Switzerland forward Florijana Ismaili has been declared missing after a swimming accident on Lake Como in Italy, her club have confirmed.

The 24-year-old has been playing for BSC Young Boys women’s team in her native Switzerland since 2011, while she is also the club’s captain.

A statement on BSC Young Boys official website read: "The officials of the BSC Young Boys have been informed that our player Florijana Ismaili has been missing since Saturday afternoon on Lake Como after a swimming accident. Searches by the police continue.

"We are very concerned and have not given up the hope that everything will turn out well.

"We are in close contact with family members and we ask for your understanding that we can not provide any further information at the present time. We will inform again as soon as we know more."

Italian daily news outlet Corriere Della Sera say that Ismaili had decided to spend a relaxing day at the lake with a teammate, during which time they had rented an inflatable boat with the intention of taking it out on the lake.

"She jumped into the water, but never surfaced again," the paper said.

An alarm was reportedly sounded at 4:30 PM and divers began searching the area on Saturday, with the search suspended overnight, but then resumed on Sunday morning.