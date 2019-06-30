The U.S. men's national team will take on Curacao in the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup, with the two meeting in Philadelphia on Sunday, June 30.

The U.S. enters the contest having topped Group D of the tournament after winning each of its three group-stage contests. The team's most recent victory came in a 1–0 win over Panama, which followed a 4-0 thrashing of Guyana and a 6-0 demolition of Trinidad & Tobago.

Curacao comes into the match coming off a surprise second-place finish in Group C, finishing behind Jamaica. It went 1-1-1 in group play, beating Honduras, losing to El Salvador and salvaging a last-second draw against Jamaica on a heroic goal from Jurien Gaari to reach its first Gold Cup knockout stage.

Here's how to watch Sunday's contest:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.