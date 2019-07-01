Aaron Ramsey Posts Photo of Himself in Juventus Kit on His 1st Day at La Vecchia Signora

New Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has posted a picture on his Twitter account giving fans a first look at him in the iconic colours of the Bianconeri.

The Welshman moved to Turin on a free transfer following the end of the 2018/19 campaign, joining from Arsenal after his contract at the Emirates Stadium expired. He had made 369 appearances for the Gunners during an 11-year spell in north London, but was tempted to cut ties by the promise of Champions League football and near-guaranteed silverware.

The image - released on 1 July when his deal with Arsenal officially ended - features Ramsey looking immaculate as he dons Juve's kit for the upcoming campaign.

With the design departing from the traditional black and white stripes of the Old Lady and instead incorporating a half-half pattern of each colour, some supporters feel the latest jersey is not up to scratch.

Nevertheless, the kit looks superb when modelled by the former Gunners star, who will reportedly earn a staggering £300,000-a-week at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus offering him vastly increased wages given his status as a free agent.

Ramsey will no doubt be eager to get his Serie A career underway and prove his worth as his new employers look to secure an elusive first European Cup since 1996.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The 28-year-old will certainly be useful in that regard, providing strong competition for the likes of Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic in the middle of the park.





Moreover, he is hardly at a disadvantage when it comes to selection, with Maurizio Sarri also arriving in Turin this summer, taking over as head coach fr the outgoing Massimiliano Allegri.