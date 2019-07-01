Barcelona Lining Up Huge €112m Bid for Inter Star Lautaro Martinez After Impressive Copa America

Barcelona are thought to have expressed their interest in signing Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, and they would be prepared to meet his €112m release clause.

The 21-year-old has impressed considerably for Argentina at this summer's Copa America, forging an impressive partnership with Lionel Messi and netting twice in three games to fire Argentina to the semi-finals.

According to Radio La Red (via Marca), his performances this summer have convinced long-term admirers Barcelona to prepare a bid for him this summer, but Inter are desperate to keep hold of their star and will not negotiate.

As a result, Barcelona are said to have told Inter that they will activate Martinez's €112m release clause to ensure the Argentine moves to Camp Nou this summer.

Antonio Conte has no desire to part ways with Martinez. The hope is for Martinez to blossom into Inter's starting striker once Mauro Icardi is sold, so club officials will do all they can to ensure this deal does not go through.

In his debut season in the Serie A, Martinez managed nine goals and two assists in 35 appearances, but just 17 of those came as a starter as he found himself firmly behind Icardi in the pecking order.

With Icardi thought to be on his way out, Martinez is set to become the club's first-choice striker, with Conte desperate for the 21-year-old to become the face of his reign at San Siro.

However, they may be powerless to prevent Martinez leaving this summer if Barcelona activate his release clause, and they will be even more disappointed to lose him as his former side, Racing Club, retain a 10% sell-on clause, meaning they stand to make around €11m if this deal does go through.