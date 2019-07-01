Chelsea Confirm Gonzalo Higuain Has Returned to Juventus as Blues Decline Loan Extension

Chelsea have confirmed that striker Gonzalo Higuain has returned to Juventus after his initial six-month loan deal expired.

The Argentine struggled for form at Stamford Bridge, netting just five goals in 18 appearances following his January move to the club.

Chelsea had the option to extend Higuain's loan by a further year, but they took to their official website to confirm that he has now returned to Juventus.

With the Blues set to serve a two-window transfer ban, it had been suggested that Higuain could remain at Stamford Bridge on loan until next summer, when Chelsea would be free to pursue a permanent deal for the striker.

However, even with the ban, the club has decided to part ways with Higuain, bringing an end to his disappointing six-month spell in the Premier League.

Former boss Maurizio Sarri was eager to link up with Higuain once again, with the two having worked wonders together during their time with Napoli, but the striker failed to replicate that level of success in England.

He now returns to Juventus, where he will again work under Sarri after the Italian made his own return to the Serie A earlier in the summer.

With Higuain now gone, Chelsea will be forced to look to the likes of Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham to lead the line, given they are unable to bring in a replacement during the next two transfer windows.

There has even been talk of a potential return to Stamford Bridge for Alvaro Morata, with Chelsea said to be debating cutting his loan with Atletico Madrid short if Los Rojiblancos refuse to sign him permanently this summer.

However, with Atletico seemingly keen on retaining Morata, it appears as though the Spaniard will not have the chance to rebuild his reputation in front of the Chelsea supporters.

Chelsea also confirmed departures for Gary Cahill, Eduardo, Kyle Scott and Rob Green, all of whom were out of contract at Stamford Bridge.