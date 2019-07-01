Danny Ings Completes Permanent Move From Liverpool to Southampton After Impressive Loan Spell

By 90Min
July 01, 2019

Danny Ings has officially completed his move from Liverpool to Southampton, after a loan spell that saw him score eight times in 25 appearances for the Saints. 

The striker joined on loan last summer, bringing an end to an injury-ravaged spell at Anfield, and although he wasn't able to put his fitness issues to bed completely, he was able to play for most of the season and become one of Ralph Hasenhuttl's most effective contributors. 

The deal comes as no surprise, having been agreed 12 months ago, but it will come as a relief to Saints fans to know that Ings is now officially a Southampton player. 

Speaking via a club press release, the 26-year-old said: "It feels good. Obviously, being here for a season already, I felt like it was very up and down for me personally, with a few niggles and small injuries, and that was off the back of not having a strong pre-season going into the season.


“Now I've signed permanently, I feel great. I've looked after myself over the summer and I'm just raring to go for the new season.

"Personally, it's a big season for me. I feel like it's my most exciting really.

“The last few years have been very up and down for me, but now I've looked after myself over this summer and I'm really looking forward to it and hopefully great things can come from it.”

