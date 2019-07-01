Jack Harrison & Ben White Join Leeds on Loan Deals From Man City & Brighton Respectively

Manchester City have confirmed that midfielder Jack Harrison has signed a one-year contract extension at the club, before agreeing to spend next season on loan with Leeds United with a view to a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Leeds as well and was a vital part of the side's push for promotion to the Premier League.

City confirmed the news on their official website, writing: "Jack Harrison has agreed a one-year contract extension with City, taking his current deal to 2022.

"He spent the 2018/19 season on loan with Championship promotion-chasers Leeds United, making 37 appearances and scoring four goals. Harrison will again spend the 2019/20 campaign with Leeds United after agreeing another season-long loan deal with the Elland Road side."





In confirming the news on their own official website, Leeds note that they have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Harrison is not the only player to seal a switch to Elland Road, as Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White has also agreed a loan move to Leeds, after signing his own one-year contract extension.

Leeds wrote: "Highly rated central defender White joins the club from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

"The 21-year-old has made two first-team appearances for Brighton and has also had a number of loan stints away from the American Express Community Stadium.

"During the 2017/18 season, White linked up with Newport County, going on to make a total of 51 appearances for the League Two side and came up against Leeds twice in cup competitions.

"Back in January he joined League One outfit Peterborough United for a temporary spell and went on to make 16 outings for the London Road club, scoring one goal."