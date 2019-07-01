Newcastle 2019/20 Home Kit: Magpies Unveil New Shirt as Toon Army Prepares Protest

By 90Min
July 01, 2019

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust are planning a meeting in the city centre on Monday evening after another week of turmoil at the club.

Backed by a number of former players, including Chris Waddle, Micky Quinn and Gavin Peacock, as well as Viz editor Simon Donald, the NUST, which has seen its membership increase from 650 to 5500 in recent days, are eager to get their message across following the recent departure of manager Rafael Benitez.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

A potential takeover of the club is also yet to materialise, leaving fans bemused and angry at the current state of affairs. Centre half Peacock, who played for Newcastle for three seasons back in the 1990s, has urged more fans to support the cause as they aim to turn the fortunes of the club around.

"If you want a voice at the club join the Trust. We're looking at building the membership and charging £1", he told the Chronicle Live

Meanwhile, matters have not been helped by a tweet sent out by the club's official Twitter account on Monday morning. The post appeared to be joking about how the club are not expecting many people to be queuing up to buy the latest home kit which was released on Monday morning.

However, the controversial tweet has not gone down well with some fans. 

Adam Widdrington, a member of the NUST, was quick to hit out at the club's attempt to mock the current plight that the team is going through.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports presenter Pete Graves responded to the current stand-off between supporters and those in charge at the club.

A change in mood does indeed appear to be required ahead of the upcoming campaign as Newcastle embark on their third straight season in the Premier League following promotion from the Championship back in 2017. Finishes of 10th and 13th were achieved under Benitez, but that will be a tough ask for the new manager given the issues surrounding the club.

The team start their season with a tricky home clash against Arsenal on August 11.

