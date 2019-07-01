Newcastle 2019/20 Home Kit: Magpies Unveil New Shirt as Toon Army Prepares Protest

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust are planning a meeting in the city centre on Monday evening after another week of turmoil at the club.

Backed by a number of former players, including Chris Waddle, Micky Quinn and Gavin Peacock, as well as Viz editor Simon Donald, the NUST, which has seen its membership increase from 650 to 5500 in recent days, are eager to get their message across following the recent departure of manager Rafael Benitez.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

A potential takeover of the club is also yet to materialise, leaving fans bemused and angry at the current state of affairs. Centre half Peacock, who played for Newcastle for three seasons back in the 1990s, has urged more fans to support the cause as they aim to turn the fortunes of the club around.

"If you want a voice at the club join the Trust. We're looking at building the membership and charging £1", he told the Chronicle Live.

Meanwhile, matters have not been helped by a tweet sent out by the club's official Twitter account on Monday morning. The post appeared to be joking about how the club are not expecting many people to be queuing up to buy the latest home kit which was released on Monday morning.

Our new home kit is in stores from today.



Form an orderly queue... 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/twqQ7BqYFH — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 1, 2019

However, the controversial tweet has not gone down well with some fans.

Adam Widdrington, a member of the NUST, was quick to hit out at the club's attempt to mock the current plight that the team is going through.

I can’t be the only one to think the facepalm emoji is deliberate social media strategy rather than an insubordinate tweet?



Lots of fans are angry, but loads who otherwise would be are now full of praise for this ‘maverick banter’.



Feels too contrived. More deflection. #NUFC https://t.co/Z57GQ2dSun — Adam Widdrington (@AddingRandomWit) July 1, 2019

Elsewhere, Sky Sports presenter Pete Graves responded to the current stand-off between supporters and those in charge at the club.

This tweet (🤦‍♂️) underlines club know predicament they're in with supporters. Huge few weeks ahead on Tyneside. Just hope some positivity can return for start of the season. Whatever you think there ARE fantastic people working within walls of SJP who truly "get it". 😔 #nufc https://t.co/QDPLG7GEnL — Pete Graves (@PeteGravesSky) July 1, 2019

A change in mood does indeed appear to be required ahead of the upcoming campaign as Newcastle embark on their third straight season in the Premier League following promotion from the Championship back in 2017. Finishes of 10th and 13th were achieved under Benitez, but that will be a tough ask for the new manager given the issues surrounding the club.

The team start their season with a tricky home clash against Arsenal on August 11.