Robbie Fowler Claims Jurgen Klopp Will Face a 'Huge Problem' Ahead of New Season

By 90Min
July 01, 2019

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler claims that the ongoing Copa America & Africa Cup of Nations tournaments could pose a huge threat to the start of Liverpool's new campaign.

Both competitions take place well into July with the AFCON not reaching its conclusion until July 19, three weeks prior to matchday one of the new Premier League campaign.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

The Reds have a number of high profile players taking part in the respective events including the influential front three of Mohamed SalahRoberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, and Fowler has let his feelings be known on the matter.

Writing in his column for the Sunday Mirror he said (via the Daily Star): "It’s bad enough the Copa America doesn’t finish until July 7 because that means players such as Roberto Firmino and Alisson possibly won't be back in training until August, but it is insane that the Africa Cup of Nations won’t finish until after the third week of July.

“There is a good chance that Mane and Salah will be involved in the last four – that will surely see them miss the start of the season.

“It’s worse for Liverpool, too, because Salah is playing in his home country and there is a huge weight of expectation for him to deliver.”

The norm for most squads tends to be a three-week break following an international competition before easing a player back into pre-season training, this break would almost guarantee the absence of Mane and Salah for the opening Premier League game if they progress any further through the AFCON than they are now. 

On top of this, if Brazil manages to reach the Copa America final then Firmino and Alisson could also be struggling for fitness ahead of the opener versus Norwich City

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It is certainly not an ideal situation for Klopp and his backroom staff in their preparation for what looks to be another title challenge in the 2019/20 campaign, however, they would have been well aware of the worst-case scenario months ago and it may well give the opportunity to Champions League hero Divock Origi among others to impress and cement their first team place down early. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message