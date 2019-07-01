Valentino Lazaro Arrives in Italy for Medical Ahead of €21.5m Inter Move

By 90Min
July 01, 2019

Valentino Lazaro is expected to complete his move from Hertha Berlin to Inter on Monday, after the Austrian midfielder arrived in Italy to finalise the deal. 

The 23-year-old, who arrived on Sunday night, is due to take part in a medical on Monday morning ahead of his €21.5m transfer and, is said to be delighted at the prospect of lining up for I Nerazzurri.

Lazaro and his agent, Federico Pastorello, were swamped by reporters desperate for details following their arrival in Italy, and the versatile midfielder's agent confirmed that the Austrian will undergo a medical before signing. 

Speaking to journalists outside the hotel (via football-italia) Pastorello said: "He’s very happy, he needs his rest now, as the medical is set for very early tomorrow morning.”

The Austrian international is predominantly a winger, however he's an extremely versatile player that can take up any position along the right-hand side including in both defence and attack.

Anything around the €20m mark is an extremely respectable fee in today's market and the Italian giants look to have pulled off quite the steal for a player that scored three goals and provided seven assists in 31 appearances during the 18/19 Bundesliga campaign.

Presuming the medical goes well, Lazaro will become Inter's second capture of the day following the high profile arrival of former Atletico Madrid defender and Uruguay captain, Diego Godin.

