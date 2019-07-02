4 Positions West Ham Must Strengthen to Qualify for the Europa League Next Season

West Ham United were very inconsistent throughout the 2018/19 season and finished mid-table in the Premier League. In order to find some more consistency and challenge for European qualification next season, West Ham undoubtedly need to sign a few players this summer.

The Irons have already made additions to their squad with the £24m signing of attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals.

Here are a few other positions Manuel Pellegrini needs to strengthen this summer.

A New Goalscorer

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Pellegrini's top transfer target so far in this window has been a new striker to lead the line for the Hammers.

Last season the club were not short of goals, scoring 52 in the Premier League, but their top goalscorer was Marko Arnautovic with just ten.

As such, there is a definite need for West Ham to sign a striker capable of scoring 15-20 a season this summer,

They have been heavily linked with Moussa Marega, the prolific striker currently playing at Porto. The striker is looking for a move to England and is valued at €35m, which could be a snip considering his goalscoring prowess - the forward has scored 40 goals over the last two seasons.

New Midfield Maestro

Even though the Hammers' midfield is probably their strongest area, they could still make it even better with a younger midfielder such as Marseille's Morgan Sanson, who they have been in talks with - according to Sky Sports - and is rumoured to be valued at around €35m.

The position the Frenchman would likely take is the place of Mark Noble. The 32-year-old is still the captain of the club and has performed well, but the Irons may need a younger player who is arguably more technical in order to push the club forward.

They do already have some options in the central midfield position such as Jack Wilshere, however, it would be a risk to rely on him with all the injuries he has had throughout his career.

A New Full-Back

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

West Ham conceded many goals last season, and their weakness was out wide, therefore, the full-back position is what the club may need to strengthen.

Pablo Zabaleta is now 34 years old and had a poor 2018/19 season, and a perfect replacement for the ageing Argentina could be Nathanial Clyne.

The Hammers attempted to get him on loan in January, however, the full-back went to Bournemouth. But West Ham may have more chance of signing him now on a permanent deal with the player valued at £15m.

Replacement for Samir Nasri

Andreas Schlichter/GettyImages

Samir Nasri was one of the big names to be released from West Ham and the club may need to strengthen in the wide positions with their big signing of Andriy Yarmolenko being out injured for the majority of last season.

A strong addition to the squad would be Alexis Claude-Maurice. The young Frenchman starred for Lorient last season and could be a good investment for the Hammers.

However, if they are to go for the winger they will be in a battle with London rivals Arsenal who are also interested.