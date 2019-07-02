Adrien Rabiot Claims Juventus Is 'a Step Up' From PSG & Reveals Desire to Win Champions League

Adrien Rabiot has insisted that Juventus is a level above former side Paris Saint-Germain, adding that he could not turn down the chance to play with superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Frenchman had been banished from PSG since January after refusing to extend his contract, but sealed a free transfer to Juventus on Monday to allow him to move on from a challenging period with Les Parisiens.

In his first press conference as a Juventus player, Rabiot insisted that joining the Bianconeri has allowed his career to move forward.

He said: "Juve are a great club, one that is very prestigious with a lot of history and a European tradition. In my opinion and with all respect, it's a step up from PSG.

"After seven years in Paris I am ready to play in Serie A and I will do it with the same determination as ever. I haven't had the chance to speak to Sarri yet, but everyone here at Juventus has left a great impression on me.

"I had the chance to develop playing with superstars. The chance to play with Cristiano Ronaldo definitely had a bearing on my decision. However, I know that the whole locker room is full of superstars with a positive spirit.

"The whole thing came to fruition a short time ago and we came to an agreement very quickly. Juve have a great history with some many great French players that have played for them and I hope that I will be able to bring something as well.

"The last few months have been complicated both from a sporting and personal level, but today I am ready to leave everything behind and begin a new adventure.

"Gianluigi Buffon told me many interesting things about Juventus. He told me that Juve was the best way for me to take a step forwards in my career. A season here is worth more than anywhere else."

Finally, when asked about his goals, Rabiot simply responded: "The Champions League doesn't come overnight. I'm here to help the club win it and achieve other goals."