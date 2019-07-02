Frank Lampard Appointment at Chelsea Imminent as Derby Line Up Phillip Cocu as Replacement

Frank Lampard is expected to be announced as the new Chelsea manager imminently, as Derby County prepare to bring in Dutchman Phillip Cocu as his replacement.

Reports linking the former Chelsea midfielder with a fairytale return to the Blues' dugout have been circulating for several months now, and that dream is set to become a reality.

#dcfc are moving closer towards appointing Phillip Cocu as their new head coach. Understand Cocu’s proposed No 2, Twan Scheepers, has been given a tour of Derby’s training ground. Lampard to #cfc should be confirmed tonight/tmrw — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 2, 2019

As reported by the Telegraph's John Percy, the west Londoners are expected to confirm Lampard as their new boss on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning - a role vacant since the departure of Maurizio Sarri to Juventus last month.

Derby, who have reluctantly granted the Blues permission to speak to their manager, have moved quickly to ensure a replacement is ready to join them, should the deal go through. And that comes in the shape of former PSV and Fenerbahce manager, Phillip Cocu.

The former Netherlands international has had an impressive career as both a player and a manager. As a midfielder, he made over 200 appearances for Barcelona, whilst featuring for his national side on more than 100 occasions.

As a manager, he won six major trophies during his time with PSV and worked very well with the youngsters coming through the ranks at the time.

Cocu's proposed assistant manager is fellow Dutchman Twan Scheepers, who was given a tour of Rams' training ground on Tuesday afternoon.

Lampard, meanwhile, will be tasked with maintaining Chelsea's top-four status in the Premier League and potentially adding a trophy or two to the cabinet - all whilst tussling with the recently-imposed transfer ban that will prevent the Blues from signing players for the next two windows.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Following Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid last month and long-term injuries to Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi, the former England international will have an almighty job on his hands.