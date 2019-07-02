Jack Clarke Signs 4-Year Deal With Tottenham But Returns to Leeds on Loan for 2019/20 Season

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of winger Jack Clarke from Leeds United, before loaning the 18-year-old back to the Championship side for the upcoming season.

Spurs had gone 18 months without signing a player, but have now finally brought their self-imposed transfer exile to an end by securing a deal for Clarke.

Spurs confirmed the news on their official website, noting that Clarke has signed a four-year deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On his new move, Clarke simply said: “I’m delighted to join Tottenham and in the short term I’ll be giving my all to hopefully help Leeds win promotion.”

There is no mention of the fee involved, although a previous report has suggested that Spurs will pay an initial £10m, with that fee rising to £11.5m if Clarke achieves some performance-related goals.

✍ | #LUFC are pleased to announce the loan signing of Jack Clarke from Tottenham Hotspur #HiJack — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 2, 2019

Leeds note on their own website that Clarke will return to training with Marcelo Bielsa's side "with immediate effect", in the hope that Clarke will be able to cement a place in the first team as Leeds push for promotion to the Premier League next season.

The 18-year-old, who was named as Leeds' Young Player of the Season last year, thoroughly impressed as an impact substitute under Bielsa, but struggled to force his way into the starting lineup.

He managed two goals and two assists in 25 outings last season, but it expected to play a greater role in the team for the upcoming season.

For Spurs, it brings an end to the 18-month spell without a single transfer. Mauricio Pochettino is eager to bolster his squad and improve, with Clarke hoped to be the first of several additions this summer.





Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele and Real Betis' Giovani Lo Celso have both been linked with the club, with the former nearing a €62m move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.