Man Utd 'Remain Optimistic' as Contract Talks Over David de Gea Extension Continue This Summer

Manchester United are believed to be 'optimistic' that goalkeeper David de Gea will sign a new long-term contract at Old Trafford, with the Spain international currently set to enter the final year of his contract.

De Gea has established himself as one of the best shot-stoppers on the planet during his eight-year spell in the north-west, overtaking Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer as the top dog before appearing to drop back down the rankings after some poor form last season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

United have been in talks with De Gea's representatives for some time as they look to tie him down to a new deal, but they were still forced to activate a one-year extension until 2020 after making little progress in negotiations.

The club's top brass, most notably Ed Woodward and Matt Judge, are still holding talks over de Gea's future and The Guardian understand that the pair 'remain optimistic' the Spain international will sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are desperate not to lose the 28-year-old goalkeeper on a free transfer next summer, especially as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to build on the squad ahead of the new season with a long-term plan in mind.

Marcus Rashford has reached an agreement over a new contract at Old Trafford and the club are also looking to make Harry Maguire their third signing of the summer, having already wrapped up deals for Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Although De Gea is still part of Manchester United's first-team plans, the club could be forced to try and cash in on the Spaniard this summer to recoup as much money as possible if they fail to make any progress during the most recent batch of contract talks.