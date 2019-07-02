Marko Arnautovic Hands in Transfer Request at West Ham as Chinese Interest Resurfaces

West Ham forward Marko Arnautović has handed in a transfer request at London Stadium following an offer from an unnamed Chinese club.

The Austrian appeared to push for a move to the Chinese Super League during the most recent January transfer window but never saw a deal materialise, instead being rewarded with a new £100k-a-week contract by West Ham.

But Arnautović is once again looking to leave the Premier League this summer, and Sky Sports report that the 30-year-old handed in a transfer request on Tuesday following another offer from a Chinese club.

Marko Arnautovic has handed in transfer request to West Ham. Has offer from Chinese club. Can’t just be about getting a new contract this time because he got one in January — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 2, 2019

Arnautović only joined West Ham in 2017 following a £20m move from Stoke City, going on to score 22 goals in 65 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions.

But the Austria international appears to be set on receiving a big payday as he enters the latter stages of his career.

It's unknown which Chinese club have an offer on the table for Arnautović, but the two sides who were interested six months ago - Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande - could come back in for the Austrian.

West Ham have already been searching the transfer market for potential replacements throughout the the window, but so far they've had no luck with long-term target Maximiliano Gómez from Celta de Vigo.





FC Porto's Moussa Marega believes that a move to join Manuel Pellegrini's side is a real possibility, and talks with the 28-year-old striker could commence once Mali's journey in the Africa Cup of Nations comes to an end this summer.