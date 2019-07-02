Marko Arnautovic Hands in Transfer Request at West Ham as Chinese Interest Resurfaces

By 90Min
July 02, 2019

West Ham forward Marko Arnautović has handed in a transfer request at London Stadium following an offer from an unnamed Chinese club.

The Austrian appeared to push for a move to the Chinese Super League during the most recent January transfer window but never saw a deal materialise, instead being rewarded with a new £100k-a-week contract by West Ham.

But Arnautović is once again looking to leave the Premier League this summer, and Sky Sports report that the 30-year-old handed in a transfer request on Tuesday following another offer from a Chinese club.

Arnautović only joined West Ham in 2017 following a £20m move from Stoke City, going on to score 22 goals in 65 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions.

But the Austria international appears to be set on receiving a big payday as he enters the latter stages of his career.

It's unknown which Chinese club have an offer on the table for Arnautović, but the two sides who were interested six months ago - Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande - could come back in for the Austrian.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

West Ham have already been searching the transfer market for potential replacements throughout the the window, but so far they've had no luck with long-term target Maximiliano Gómez from Celta de Vigo.


FC Porto's Moussa Marega believes that a move to join Manuel Pellegrini's side is a real possibility, and talks with the 28-year-old striker could commence once Mali's journey in the Africa Cup of Nations comes to an end this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message