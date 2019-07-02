Sergio Reguilon to Join Sevilla on Season-Long Loan Following Arrival of Ferland Mendy

By 90Min
July 02, 2019

Real Madrid youngster Sergio Reguilon is set to depart on a season-long loan deal to La Liga rivals Sevilla. 

The 22-year-old burst onto the scene after ousting Marcelo as first choice left-back in the early stages of last season, before falling out of favour following the re-appointment of Zinedine Zidane as manager.

Now, following the arrival of Ferland Mendy at the Santiago Bernabeu, it looks likely that Reguilon will be reunited with former manager Julen Lopetegui - who endured a dismal spell in charge of Los Blancos last season - at Sevilla.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Spanish publication AS claim a deal has been agreed, and it's likely a switch to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium will be completed before the end of the week. Los Rojiblancos are not thought to have the option to buy - meaning this is more likely a chance for Reguilon to showcase his abilities away from the limelight of Madrid.

Reguilon's opportunity in the team last season actually came following the dismissal of Lopetegui as manager. His replacement, Santago Solari, opted to insert the young full-back into the team after publicly falling out with Marcelo - despite his years of top level experience.

Although Marcelo subsequently regained his place under Zidane, Reguilon made 22 appearances in all competitions last season, making his Champions League debut against CSKA Moscow in October.

The Spain Under-21 international will now lock horns with the experienced Sergio Escudero as he attempts to fight for a first-team place at Sevilla, and can look forward to competing in European competition again - as Lopetegui's side have qualified for next season's Europa League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message