Sergio Reguilon to Join Sevilla on Season-Long Loan Following Arrival of Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid youngster Sergio Reguilon is set to depart on a season-long loan deal to La Liga rivals Sevilla.

The 22-year-old burst onto the scene after ousting Marcelo as first choice left-back in the early stages of last season, before falling out of favour following the re-appointment of Zinedine Zidane as manager.

Now, following the arrival of Ferland Mendy at the Santiago Bernabeu, it looks likely that Reguilon will be reunited with former manager Julen Lopetegui - who endured a dismal spell in charge of Los Blancos last season - at Sevilla.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Spanish publication AS claim a deal has been agreed, and it's likely a switch to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium will be completed before the end of the week. Los Rojiblancos are not thought to have the option to buy - meaning this is more likely a chance for Reguilon to showcase his abilities away from the limelight of Madrid.

Reguilon's opportunity in the team last season actually came following the dismissal of Lopetegui as manager. His replacement, Santago Solari, opted to insert the young full-back into the team after publicly falling out with Marcelo - despite his years of top level experience.

Although Marcelo subsequently regained his place under Zidane, Reguilon made 22 appearances in all competitions last season, making his Champions League debut against CSKA Moscow in October.

The Spain Under-21 international will now lock horns with the experienced Sergio Escudero as he attempts to fight for a first-team place at Sevilla, and can look forward to competing in European competition again - as Lopetegui's side have qualified for next season's Europa League.