Frank Lampard Spotted at Stamford Bridge Ahead of Impending Move to Become Chelsea Manager

Frank Lampard has been spotted arriving at Stamford Bridge ahead of his impending move to become the new manager of Chelsea.

Lampard was given permission by Derby County, his current club, to negotiate a move with the Blues to take over the reins at Stamford Bridge after Maurizio Sarri joined Juventus earlier this summer.

The Englishman has been linked with a move back to his former club for months, thanks in large part to Sarri's rumoured, and eventual, move back to Serie A.

Reports of Lampard already agreeing on a move to Chelsea emerged on Monday, with an official announcement expected to come on Wednesday evening.

Lampard is expected to sign a three-year contract with his former club, just one year into his senior managerial career, which is believed to be worth £16.5m.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer, Lampard is expected to lead Chelsea when their pre-season kicks off on Friday, and The Telegraph add that he will oversee some drastic changes involving the club's academy - including allowing elite academy players to train with the first team.