Raul de Tomas Joins Benfica From Real Madrid on 5-Year Deal

Raul de Tomas has completed his move to Benfica after Real Madrid agreed a deal that would see the striker move to Portugal for a fee of around €20m.

A five-year contract has been signed by the forward after Benfica managed to convince Los Blancos to lower their initial asking price of €35m.

Having been under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2023, the 24-year-old now leaves La Liga having spent a series of loan spells away from Madrid, with stints at Cordoba, Real Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano having taken place in the last three seasons. However, he has been unable to convince Zinedine Zidane he is worthy of a spot in the side, with the move confirmed on the club's official website.

A statement read: "Real Madrid C. F. and SL Benfica have reached an agreement for the transfer of Raúl de Tomás.

"The club wish to thank Raúl de Tomás for his commitment since joining the youth team, and wish him all the very best in this new chapter."

The forward enjoyed a goal-laden season during the 2017/18, as he helped Rayo Vallecano achieve promotion to La Liga, netting 24 goals in the process. His following season on loan at the side saw him net a further 14 goals, but he was unable to prevent the club being immediately relegated.

De Tomas has repeatedly expressed his desire to play with his hometown club, although an influx of attacking talent have joined Madrid this summer meaning his role at the club has come to an end having come through the youth ranks with Madrid.