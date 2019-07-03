Tottenham Hopeful Tanguy Ndombele Arrival Will Help Convince First Team Pair to Sign New Contracts

Exclusive - Tottenham are ready to make fresh approaches to Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen in the hope of finally convincing the pair to sign contract extensions.

Alderweireld and Eriksen - who are integral parts of Mauricio Pochettino's first team - are out of contract at the end of next season and able to walk away on free transfers in July 2020 as it stands. Spurs have attempted to convince each player to renew their deals long before this point, but without success.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Both have resisted committing long-term for their own reasons, with Danish international Eriksen recently voicing his desire to take on a new challenge, amid interest from Real Madrid.

Alderweireld, meanwhile, has been hopeful of playing for a club capable of competing for trophies, while simultaneously earning a wage packet more befitting of his status as one of the Premier League's top central defenders. Spurs last won a trophy 11 years ago and went over 500 days without signing a player before this week's signing of Leeds teenager Jack Clarke.

90min understands, however, that Tottenham are optimistic their position in negotiations has been strengthened following their acquisition of another player - Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele.

The Frenchman is the club's new record signing at a potential £62.8m, and Spurs made a big statement in landing one of Europe's most wanted players when also confirming his move on Tuesday this week. Manchester United and Italian champions Juventus were each credited with strong interest before Spurs won the race for the 22-year-old.

Spurs hope the deal could act as a catalyst, and may use it to help convince Alderweireld and Eriksen that they can be genuine Premier League title contenders next season. They did however finish 27 points behind winners Manchester City in 2018/19.

Spurs waited 18 months for a signing, then two came at once...



"Like London buses" 🚍 pic.twitter.com/giZKmvp4a1 — 90min (@90min_Football) July 3, 2019

Centre back Alderweireld has been frequently linked with an exit over the past few years, with clubs aware that he is currently available for a cut-priced £25m because of a clause in his contract.

Eriksen meanwhile remains in limbo, as his interest in a move to Madrid is being somewhat ignored by the Spanish club - with Zinedine Zidane's preference being to sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba instead.