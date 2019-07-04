Arsenal Among Clubs Interested in Marcelo as Defender 'Asks' for Real Madrid Exit

Arsenal are among a number of European sides who have expressed an interest in Real Madrid defender Marcelo, who has asked the club to listen to offers for him this window.

The Brazilian came under scrutiny from sections of the Los Blancos support last season for a dip in form, with previous manager Santiago Solari dropping the left back in favour of youngster Sergio Reguilon.

Upon Zinedine Zidane's reappointment, Marcelo was returned to the first team fold but the signing of fellow left back Ferland Mendy for £47m has all but ended hopes of keeping the spot for the coming season.

As such, Sport are claiming that the 31-year-old has asked the club to evaluate offers for him, as he begins to lose hope of a guaranteed starting berth. Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Juventus have all been credited with an interest, as the Gunners launch an audacious bid of their own.

Sport add that Marcelo's idea would be to sign a long-term deal with Madrid, but given the current state of affairs in the Spanish capital he is keeping his options open.

At present, Unai Emery is pushing for a deal to sign Kieran Tierney from Celtic, but with little activity taking place in recent days fears have grown that a move has stalled. Whereas previously claims Arsenal were making a move to sign Marcelo would be scoffed at, their recent activity this summer suggests it may a genuine attempt.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

The club have already placed a bizarre £40m offer for Wilfried Zaha, to be paid over five years, and were looking to offer £20m less for Harry Maguire than the Manchester duo were looking to splurge.

Given the calibre of sides eager to sign Marcelo, you fear Arsenal's approach may fall to the bottom of the pile on the player's preferred destinations.