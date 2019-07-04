Manchester United Agree Personal Terms Over Third Summer Signing

Manchester United's pursuit of Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes appears to be reaching its climax, as the Portuguese midfielder's agent has travelled to England to finalise his move to the Red Devils.

Furthermore, Sporting's president Frederico Varandas has admitted that any deal for his star player could be 'the most expensive' in the club's history.

According to the Daily Mail, Sporting CP are believed to be demanding £70m for the 24-year-old, who helped guide the Lions to two domestic trophies, scoring 32 goals and adding 18 assists in all competitions last season.





Fernandes' performances triggered the attention of a number of European giants who have been vying for his signature, but with the latest news of his agent Miguel Pinho travelling to England, it seems that Manchester United have won the race for the midfielder.

All confirmed: tonight Miguel Pinho (#BrunoFernandes'agent) will be in England to discuss the Bruno's deal to #ManchesterUnited. They have a telephone agreement by €6M a year plus bonuses. Now have to decide the strategy and offer for Sporting. #transfers #MUFC #mutd — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 3, 2019

Journalist Nicolo Schira seems confident over the impending deal between all parties, with Fernandes set to earn a cool €6m-per-year plus bonuses, though he acknowledges that a final transfer fee still needs to be hashed out between United and the Leões.





As far as Varandas is concerned, that fee will be a record-breaker for Sporting.





Speaking to Radio Observer, via Squawka, Varandas said: “It could be the most expensive sale of Sporting.





“The most expensive so far was João Mário, for €40m (£36m). There have been only talks for Bruno Fernandes, for now.

“I can only say that if a player leaves that can earn us millions, we will be prepared to attack the market. Always in a sustained way.

“I want Bruno Fernandes to stay, but everyone knows the current situation.”

If the rumoured fee of £70m is correct, Fernandes would become the third most expensive signing in Manchester United's history, behind the deals for Paul Pogba (£89m) and Romelu Lukaku (£75m) respectively.