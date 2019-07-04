Manchester United Agree Personal Terms Over Third Summer Signing

By 90Min
July 04, 2019

Manchester United's pursuit of Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes appears to be reaching its climax, as the Portuguese midfielder's agent has travelled to England to finalise his move to the Red Devils. 

Furthermore, Sporting's president Frederico Varandas has admitted that any deal for his star player could be 'the most expensive' in the club's history. 

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Sporting CP are believed to be demanding £70m for the 24-year-old, who helped guide the Lions to two domestic trophies, scoring 32 goals and adding 18 assists in all competitions last season.


Fernandes' performances triggered the attention of a number of European giants who have been vying for his signature, but with the latest news of his agent Miguel Pinho travelling to England, it seems that Manchester United have won the race for the midfielder.

Journalist Nicolo Schira seems confident over the impending deal between all parties, with Fernandes set to earn a cool €6m-per-year plus bonuses, though he acknowledges that a final transfer fee still needs to be hashed out between United and the Leões.


As far as Varandas is concerned, that fee will be a record-breaker for Sporting. 


Speaking to Radio Observer, via Squawka, Varandas said: “It could be the most expensive sale of Sporting.


“The most expensive so far was João Mário, for €40m (£36m). There have been only talks for Bruno Fernandes, for now.

“I can only say that if a player leaves that can earn us millions, we will be prepared to attack the market. Always in a sustained way.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

“I want Bruno Fernandes to stay, but everyone knows the current situation.”

If the rumoured fee of £70m is correct, Fernandes would become the third most expensive signing in Manchester United's history, behind the deals for Paul Pogba (£89m) and Romelu Lukaku (£75m) respectively. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message