Maxi Gomez Keen on Move to West Ham After Club Agrees £29m Fee for the Uruguay International

July 04, 2019

Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez is keen on a move to Premier League side West Ham after the club agreed a £29m fee for the forward. 

Valencia are also interested in the Uruguayan, but are struggling to find the finances to fund a potential move despite also coming to an agreement with Celta Vigo.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers agreed a fee for the 22-year-old back in June after failing to sign him in the January window. This was due to the fact that the Spanish side were unwilling to budge on Gomez's £43m release clause.

West Ham are determined to get their man this summer though, with manager Manuel Pellegrini looking to bolster his attacking ranks.

Marko Arnautovic submission of a transfer request may have also forced the club's hand, knowing that the Austrian is desperate to leave England for China.

The London club rejected a £19m bid from an unnamed Chinese team, but are willing to let him go for a considerably higher fee.

The 30-year-old was the only player in the West Ham side to get into double digits - scoring 10 goals in the Premier League. Midfielder Felipe Anderson was his nearest challengers with nine goals. This just illustrates West Ham's need to improve their striking department.

Maxi Gomez could be the man to fill the void of the departing forward. He has been compared to compatriot Luis Suarez, bagging 13 goals in La Liga last season and 19 the campaign before that, showcasing his know-how when in front of goal.

