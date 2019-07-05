Andreas Pereira Signs New Four-Year Contract at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has signed a new four-year contract, with the option to trigger a further year.

United confirmed the news on their website on Friday afternoon, and have acted in the knowledge that the player's contract was to expire at the end of this season. Andreas has made 35 appearances for United, but has spent time out on loan at the likes of Valencia in recent seasons. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, and has included him in first team matters since taking charge in December.

The United boss said on the deal: “Andreas is another player brought through our Academy that understands what it means to play for Manchester United. He came from another country but quickly understood the values of playing for this club and doesn’t take it for granted.





“Andreas has become an important member of the squad with his energy and hard work in midfield. He works non-stop every day in training, has a great character and knows what he has to do to continue his development here. We all look forward to working with him in the season ahead.”

Andreas Pereira said: “I have spent so long in Manchester that I now regard the city and the club as my home and I’m extremely happy to continue my career here. The manager has shown great faith in me and I can’t wait to get this campaign started under him.

“We know that we all have to work hard and that started on day one of pre-season. I will be doing everything I can to help us perform the way we need to, this season and beyond. I also want to thank my family for the trust they have in me and God for the opportunity he has given me.”

United have started pre-season training this week, and are due to jet off to Australia in the coming days to begin their friendly schedule.