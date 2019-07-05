Maxi Gomez 'Set for West Ham Medical' as Hammers Look to Steal Signing From Valencia

West Ham appear to have stolen a march in the race for Celta Vigo hitman Maxi Gomez's signature, with a report from Spain suggesting the Uruguayan is set for a medical with the Hammers.

The 22-year-old has long been linked with West Ham, but Valencia were thought to be favourites to strike a deal for Gomez, prompting the Hammers to begin considering other targets.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

West Ham sent an agent to Vigo to try negotiate a deal for Gomez, and Super Deporte add that they have been successful in agreeing a transfer, with Gomez set for a medical with the Hammers in the coming days.

West Ham are said to have activated his €50m release clause, before making Gomez a "dizzying" offer which he could not turn down, and now the club look to be closing in on their man.

However, Valencia are determined to fight for the striker, so West Ham remain interested in a number of options. 90min understands that Bournemouth's Callum Wilson is one of their top targets, with the Hammers likely to sign at least one of the strikers.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

West Ham could even sign both, especially if the likes of Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez leave the club this summer, and the club are eager to strike a deal for both Gomez and Wilson to bolster their options in attack.





However, they could find themselves priced out of a double swoop. Wilson is likely to cost a similar fee to Gomez, which ultimately could force West Ham to choose between the pair.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Gomez managed 13 goals and five assists for Celta last season, but he is widely expected to leave the club after they narrowly avoided relegation from La Liga last season.





Valencia had been tipped to strike a player-plus-cash deal for the striker, but West Ham look to have forced their way into negotiations.