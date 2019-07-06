Chelsea has confirmed Alvaro Morata will leave the club for Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis - but not until July 1, 2020.

Morata, who scored 24 goals in 72 appearances during his time at the Blues, spent the second half of the season on loan at the Wanda Metropolitano after an 18-month loan deal was agreed between the two clubs.

The Blues have now confirmed that once that deal has expired, Morata will move to Madrid on a permanent basis - having scored six goals in 15 appearances for Los Rojiblancos so far.

Morata has found regular first team football hard to come by since the arrival of Frenchman Olivier Giroud. The pair had been sharing the striking responsibilities, but Maurizio Sarri began to show a preference for Giroud.

Thank you and good luck, @AlvaroMorata. 👊 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 6, 2019

The forward signed for Chelsea in 2017 following a move from Real Madrid. He got his Blues career off to the perfect start after coming on as a sub and scoring against Burnley on his Premier League debut.

Since then, the goals dried up, as the Spaniard became visibly frustrated at his bit-part role at Stamford Bridge.

Morata now joins Atleti and will link up with their new signing Joao Felix, who the club signed earlier this week for a reported £113m.