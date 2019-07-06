Frank Lampard to Hand Chelsea Duo Chance to Impress After Exile Under Maurizio Sarri

Danny Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi will be given a fresh opportunity to impress at Chelsea following the appointment as head coach of club legend Frank Lampard.

Both players had been exiled by former boss Maurizio Sarri, who had been criticised in the past for his handling of certain players.

HE'S HOME!



Frank Lampard is the new Chelsea head coach!

— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 4, 2019

But as The Guardian report, the new manager will give the pair plenty of opportunity to impress in pre-season, as preparations for the 2019/20 campaign get underway.

Alvaro Morata, on the other hand, is not expected to play a part under Lampard as he is set to complete a permanent move to Atletico Madrid.

Drinkwater, who signed for the Blues two years ago for £35m, failed to make a competitive appearance for Chelsea last season, with his only taste of first-team action coming as a substitute in their Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

Batshuayi, who has struggled to tie down a starting role at Stamford Bridge since his move to London in 2016, spent last season on loan at Valencia and Crystal Palace.

Given the recently-imposed transfer ban at the Bridge, Lampard expressed his willingness to give a chance to everybody in his squad, as he said: "Everybody will have the opportunity to show what they can do and [demonstrate] their attitude, the way they play and train in pre-season onwards.

"I would be a fool to come here with ideas about freezing anybody out. I want to get the best out of the squad. Everybody has an opportunity, I have no preconceived ideas about anybody. I have got good knowledge of the squad but I need to see them over the next month."

Frank Lampard's first training session as head coach of Chelsea is about to get underway!

Batshuayi and Drinkwater travelled with the squad to Dublin on Friday, where Chelsea will begin a training camp involving friendlies against Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic.