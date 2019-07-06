Newcastle is considering former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores as a potential replacement for the departed Rafael Benitez.

The Magpies are currently without a manager as the club were unable to agree on a new contract with Benitez. The Spaniard led them to 13th place in the Premier League last season despite the chaos surrounding the club's potential takeover and lack of resources.

This has left Newcastle in need of a new manager and there have been a number of names touted as possible targets. The Telegraph now claim Flores has been added to the long list.

Newcastle is considering the possibility of acquiring Flores's services but as of yet the Magpies have not approached the Spaniard.

The manager spent the 2015/16 season at Watford, where he led them to a semi final place in the FA Cup and a 13th-place finish in the Premier League. Flores left the Hornets and joined Espanyol before moving to the Chinese Super League with Shanghai Shenua.

Flores recently parted company with the Chinese side after just six months in charge. The Spaniard is now available for free and a deal will not involve any compensation fee, which has proven a stumbling block in the club's pursuit of other targets.

The report claims the club is still considering a number of people including Laurent Blanc, Sean Dyche and Mikel Arteta. Other targets mentioned include Arsene Wenger, Roberto Martinez and Patrick Vieira, but none of those high profile figures are expected to take up the position.

Newcastle must act fast as the situation has caused major uncertainty over the club's key players. Ayoze Perez has already followed Benitez out the exit door, joining Leicester in a £30m deal, while Sean Longstaff has also been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.