Ruben Loftus-Cheek Signs New 5-Year Contract With Chelsea Following Frank Lampard Appointment

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge, tying him to the club until 2024.

The 23-year-old established himself as a genuine first-team player in west London last season after spending years on the fringes of their senior side, more than doubling his career appearance tally for the club during one campaign.

Although Chelsea won't be welcoming any more new faces to the club this summer following Mateo Kovacic's permanent arrival, the club have confirmed that Loftus-Cheek has signed a fresh five-year contract following the appointment of Frank Lampard as their new manager.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"I’m really happy and pleased that I get to stay here for another five years. It’s the place where I’ve grown up playing and hopefully I’ll be playing here for a lot longer," Loftus-Cheek said, quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"At eight or nine years old, of course, you never think you’ll be here for so long because you just want to enjoy yourself and play with your friends.

"When I look back and see how the hard work has paid off, it’s a good feeling. That only makes me want to work harder to achieve more in the future.

"I hope to win a lot more trophies with the team and personally it’s just about trying to do as well as I can and work hard to be a key player for Chelsea."

More good news...



✍️ @rubey_lcheek has signed a new long-term contract with the Blues! 🙌 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 6, 2019

Director Marina Granovskaia spoke in glowing terms about Loftus-Cheek upon the announcement, stressing that they see the England international as "a key player for Chelsea" under Lampard's new regime.