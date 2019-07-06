Wilfried Zaha Gives Coy Answer When Asked About Arsenal Links Before Tweeting Cryptic Update

Wilfried Zaha has broken his silence on reports linking him with Arsenal, remaining coy when asked about his future while on international duty with the Ivory Coast before later tweeting another puzzling update.

Arsenal have already made a bid of £40m for Zaha, which 'incensed' Crystal Palace with the offer firmly rejected. Zaha's brother has also publicly spoken about the proposed transfer, suggesting that Arsenal was his boyhood team.

As reported via the Mirror, Zaha was asked by reporters about the Arsenal rumours before Ivory Coast's match against Mali.

He said: "I have no comment on it, the only thing that's on my mind right now is trying to win this cup [Africa Cup of Nations]."

Afterwards he was explicitly asked if he wanted to play for Arsenal. He replied: "I don't know, we'll see in the future."

He later tweeted another cryptic update, adding: "Whatever happened to speaking facts? It's sad and annoying how anyone will just open their mouth and speak on things or situations they know absolutely nothing about."

Palace are thought to be holding out for closer to £80m for the transfer. Having sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United for £50m on Saturday, Palace are in no rush to sell and are not in special need of the money.

Arsenal have been linked with other attacking options. Free agent Yacine Brahimi, Real Madrid's Lucas Vasquez and Barcelona's Malcom have all been touted as potential alternatives to Zaha.

Zaha's Ivory Coast have a round of 16 tie against Mali to look forward to on Monday, and a win would put them into a quarter final clash against either Algeria or Guinea.

