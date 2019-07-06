Youri Tielemans Poised to Undergo Leicester Medical Ahead of Club-Record £40m Monaco Switch

By 90Min
July 06, 2019

Leicester City are closing in on the permanent signing of Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans, with a medical due to be completed this weekend.

The Foxes are still in negotiations with the former Ligue 1 winners over the finer details of the deal, but it's understood that a fee of around £40m - a club-record - is close to being finalised.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Brendan Rodgers' side want to make sure his signing is completed this week so that he can link up with the squad, and new £30m signing Ayoze Perez, before they fly off to France on Monday for a pre-season tour.

News of a deal nearing completion comes from Sky Sports, with the additional detail that Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva - who went in the other direction in January - won't be included - with a full cash fee being paid instead.

A move for the 22-year-old has been in the pipeline all summer after a string of brilliant performances at King Power Stadium last season. Tielemans contributed three goals and five assists, but his serene calmness on the ball, as well as his eye for a pass, impressed many onlookers.

The Belgian also forged a strong partnership in the middle of the park with playmaker James Maddison, and Leicester want to keep that intact heading into next season - despite rival interest from Tottenham and Manchester United

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Tielemans, however, has been keen on a return to Leicester after enjoying his spell with the club last season. As well as that, the Foxes offer was the most appealing to Monaco and offered most value for money.


Rodgers' next priority will be attempting to keep star defender Harry Maguire, amidst strong interest from both Manchester clubs.

