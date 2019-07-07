Antonio Conte Says He Only Wants Players Who Will 'Sacrifice' Everything to Restore Inter to Glory

Inter manager Antonio Conte has insisted that he is only interested in players who are focused on succeeding as part of a team, rather than those who chase individual success.

Both Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan are expected to leave San Siro this summer, with Conte eager to build a team who can take on the herculean task of toppling Juventus and restoring Inter to their former glory.

Speaking to the press (via Inter's Twitter page) to signal his intent for the upcoming season, Conte insisted that his players must be prepared to make sacrifices for the overall good of the team, rather than focus on themselves.

He said: "[Samuel] Eto'o was a striker but he had entered into an idea that led him to sacrifice himself in favour of the team. The comparison in the idea of sacrifice is there. I look for players who think about the 'we' and not the 'I'.

"We will have time to get to know each other and make a journey. The market lasts until the beginning of September, I ask everyone's availability. I want people who think like us. If some players are not on my wavelength, no problem, we will still be friends, but other choices will be made."

When specifically asked about the situation concerning Icardi and Nainggolan, Conte responded: "When defining a project, you must identify which player profiles are necessary to achieve your goals. It is not correct to go into details. It was a difficult decision.

"We have decided to make this choice: officially admitting it is part of this world. We have rights and duties. Both will train with us and we will respect these rights "

Finally, when asked what fans could expect from his side, Conte insisted that he must first figure out the abilities of the players at his disposal.

"Very often I start with an idea and then change once I have discovered the characteristics of the players," he added.





"The defence is strong and I am not referring only to new purchases. We will start with a three-man defence, but we are ready to experiment. The important things are the principles and the idea we want to achieve: a purposeful and very intense football.





"The goal is a common goal. To build something important, to put the foundations to be competitive again like Inter was a long time ago. This is the goal. The club and I, the managers and the players must work hard to leave an important legacy to those who will lead the club in the future."