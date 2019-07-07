Aston Villa Agree £26.5m Fee to Sign Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings

Exclusive - Aston Villa have agreed a fee of £26.5m with Bournemouth to sign defender Tyrone Mings, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park.

The 26-year-old struggled to make an impact with Bournemouth and left for Villa on January deadline day. He instantly became a starter with his new side and impressed as they sealed promotion back to the Premier League.

Villa were eager to bring him back on a permanent basis, and 90min understands that they have now agreed a fee of £26.5m to extend his stay at the club.

The towering centre-back made 18 appearances for the Villains and even chipped in with two goals en route to the playoff final. He helped propel Villa from mid-table obscurity to the playoff places, and helped steer the club past Derby County in the final to earn their place in the Premier League.

After joining Bournemouth in the summer of 2015 for around £8m, Mings struggled greatly with injury. He managed just six minutes on his debut before suffering a serious knee injury which sidelined him for over a year, but could not force his way into the team upon his return.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

After missing the entirety of the 2015/16 campaign, Mings was again sidelined for the vast majority of the 2017/18 season, this time with a back injury.

In total, he managed just 23 appearances for the Cherries across his four years at the club, and he will likely be eager to move on from his frustrating spell at the Vitality Stadium.

Should he finalise his move to Villa, Mings will become the club's sixth signing of the summer. Deals for Wesley, Matt Targett, Anwar El Ghazi, Kortney Hause and Jota have already been agreed, with the club looking to prepare for life back in the top flight.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Like Mings, both El Ghazi and Hause spent time on loan with Villa last season, and manager Dean Smith clearly believes that the group have what it takes to help Villa survive in the Premier League.