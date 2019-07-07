Barcelona Unveil New Typography for All Professional Teams Ahead of 2019/20 Season

By 90Min
July 07, 2019

Barcelona have unveiled their new typography ahead of the new season, FC Barcelona Play, which will feature on the backs of their shirts as well as in all club marketing during the upcoming season.

It's the first time that Barça have designed their own typography for these purposes, with the previous designs all being driven by kit manufacturer Nike.

During the new season, the typography will be used on the shirts of all of Barça's football teams, as well as their basketball, handball, roller hockey and futsal sides.

Due to La Liga rules, FC Barcelona Play can only be used in friendlies, Copa del Rey and Champions League matches and is due to be used for the first time against Chelsea in Tokyo on 23rd July.

An offical statement from the club's website read: "The new typography, which has already been seen on the shirts of the new signings in the different professional teams, is the result of a creative process that has taken into account the history of the club to the brand story and the need to have a strong graphic character, whilst at the same time owning a creative expressiveness that is recognisable and can be identified with Barça."

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

It all sounds like marketing guff, however this isn't a new phenomenon. In England, Tottenham Hotspur have been using their own typography for a while now, as have other big clubs around the world such as Juventus, AC Milan and Manchester United as part of their global brand.

As the Blaugrana prepare to defend their La Liga title they will hope to have some new names written in their new font. Negotiations over Antoine Griezmann are ongoing, but as yet no deal has been reached with Atlético Madrid for the French striker.

Despite winning the league title, there was a feeling amongst the supporters that the team underachieved last season. In the Champions League they collapsed in extraordinary fashion at the semi-final stage against Liverpool and several weeks later they lost the Copa Del Rey final against Valencia.

More Soccer

