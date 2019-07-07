Cristiano Ronaldo Has Asked Juventus to Sign This Man Utd Player

By 90Min
July 07, 2019

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has backed the club to sign Manchester United striker and rumored Inter target Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Juventus have long had winning the Champions League on their minds, and Ronaldo was signed for a reported €100m last summer. But even he was unable to produce the magic, as Juve were knocked out by Ajax at the quarter-final stage.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

As reported by The Sun, Ronaldo believes that Romelu Lukaku could be the answer to their problems and he would back a move for the wantaway Manchester United striker.

Lukaku has been offered to both Napoli and Juve for £75m, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed to the striker that he is not the first-choice option at Old Trafford.

As Ronaldo has adopted a wider role during his time at the Serie A champions, the centre-forward berth is available and the Belgian appears to be his favoured player to fill that position.

YORICK JANSENS/GettyImages

Inter had shown interest previously, but the two bids registered by Antonio Conte have been batted away by the Manchester club. These were believed to be in the shape of a player-plus-cash deal and a two-year loan with an obligation to buy.

However, the Premier League side are holding for the same £75m that they shelled out for Lukaku back in 2017, which has left two other former Chelsea managers in Carlo Ancelotti and Maurizio Sarri to battle it out for the Belgian's signature.

The Old Lady will already have one former Premier League star among their ranks this pre-season as Aaron Ramsey begins life in Turin following his move from Arsenal, coming after the Welshman's contract had expired.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Should Lukaku join the Italian giants, he will be tasked with helping Juve maintain their stranglehold on the league and lead them to European success - something he has previously been a part of at Chelsea in 2012.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message