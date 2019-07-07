Jurgen Klopp Delighted With New Signing Sepp van den Berg as Liverpool Return to Training

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remarked on how new acquisition Sepp van den Berg made a good first impression as the Liverpool squad returned for pre-season training.

The Dutch centre-back joined the Reds in June for £1.3m from Dutch side PEC Zwolle. Still just 17 years old, Van den Berg had already made 22 appearances for the Eredivisie side, with 15 of those coming last season.

In a clip that has gained over 800,000 views on Instagram, Klopp welcomed a clearly nervous Van den Berg to Liverpool, commenting on his surprise at how tall the youngster was.

Reflecting on his signing, Klopp told Liverpool's official website: "He is a big talent and we already have a good team.

"He took the challenge, he really wanted to be part of this and I'm really happy for him.

"We make signings for immediately or for the future and it’s always about the boys, what they make of it. The first impression here was really good and I’m happy to have him around."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

It is unknown what exact plans Klopp has for Van den Berg next season, although given his age, limited experience and the fact Liverpool already have some depth in his position, he is unlikely to be thrust straight into the starting XI.

Klopp is clearly impressed with the youngster's attitude, however, and may seek to give Van den Berg an odd appearance in the senior side this season to see how the youngster can cope.