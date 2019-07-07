Paul Pogba Named in Manchester United Squad for Pre-Season Tour Despite Exit Speculation

By 90Min
July 07, 2019

Paul Pogba has been named in the Manchester United squad to travel to Australasia for the Red Devils' pre-season tour, despite growing speculation that the midfielder is nearing an Old Trafford exit.

United travel out to Australia this week to face Perth Glory, before embarking on five more matches that take them across the continent prior to their return to domestic action on Sunday, August 11th. 

Ahead of their first match on Saturday, they announced the 28-man squad that would travel, and few expected Pogba's inclusion amid rumours he is set for crunch talks with the United hierarchy over a potential exit. 

As things stand, however, he remains a United player, and is named as one of ten midfielders who will be available for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer throughout his first pre-season as United manager. 

Whether or not it is simply a formality remains to be seen, as he could leave the tour early to complete a move to either Real Madrid or Juventus. But for now, he joins a group which includes new signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who are in line for their first appearances as United players in the days and weeks to come. 

Romelu Lukaku also makes the cut despite exit speculation of his own, as he joins Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as one of four named forwards. 

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The squad that returns to face Chelsea next month is likely to be vastly different, with a number of incomings touted as well as one or two anticipated departures. 

While Pogba and Lukaku's days may be numbered as United players, the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Sean Longstaff and Harry Maguire have all been heavily linked with moves to Old Trafford - the latter now an exclusive target after Manchester City pulled out of the race.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message