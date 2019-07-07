Paul Pogba Named in Manchester United Squad for Pre-Season Tour Despite Exit Speculation

Paul Pogba has been named in the Manchester United squad to travel to Australasia for the Red Devils' pre-season tour, despite growing speculation that the midfielder is nearing an Old Trafford exit.

United travel out to Australia this week to face Perth Glory, before embarking on five more matches that take them across the continent prior to their return to domestic action on Sunday, August 11th.

Ahead of their first match on Saturday, they announced the 28-man squad that would travel, and few expected Pogba's inclusion amid rumours he is set for crunch talks with the United hierarchy over a potential exit.

As things stand, however, he remains a United player, and is named as one of ten midfielders who will be available for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer throughout his first pre-season as United manager.

Whether or not it is simply a formality remains to be seen, as he could leave the tour early to complete a move to either Real Madrid or Juventus. But for now, he joins a group which includes new signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who are in line for their first appearances as United players in the days and weeks to come.

Romelu Lukaku also makes the cut despite exit speculation of his own, as he joins Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as one of four named forwards.

The squad that returns to face Chelsea next month is likely to be vastly different, with a number of incomings touted as well as one or two anticipated departures.

While Pogba and Lukaku's days may be numbered as United players, the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Sean Longstaff and Harry Maguire have all been heavily linked with moves to Old Trafford - the latter now an exclusive target after Manchester City pulled out of the race.