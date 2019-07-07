Rafa Benitez Eyeing Move to Bring Salomón Rondón to Chinese Club Dalian Yifang

New Dalian Yifang manager Rafa Benitez is hoping to persuade his former striker Salomón Rondón to join him in China, as Newcastle and West Brom are yet to agree a deal for the Venezuelan international.





Rondón spent last season on loan at Newcastle and enjoyed his most successful season in the Premier League, bagging 12 goals in 32 appearances under Benitez.

Despite being a crucial part of the Magpies' success during the 2018/19 campaign, there is no sign of a permanent deal on the horizon, and with parent club West Brom unable to afford his wages at Championship level, Rondón could follow Benitez to China, according to the Daily Mail.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Benitez was in charge for three seasons at St James' Park, and successfully guided the Magpies to promotion from the Championship and two mid-table finishes in the Premier League.





After failing to agree terms on a new contract with owner Mike Ashley, the Spaniard left Tyneside at the end of his contract in May, and signed a lucrative two-and-a-half-year deal as manager of Chinese club Dalian Yifang.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss is keen to bolster his squad during the transfer window, and with the financial power of the Chinese Super League, Benitez believes he can convince Rondón to make the move, despite reported interest from West Ham.





Newcastle may still be interested in signing the 29-year-old on a permanent basis, but without a manager at the helm it appears unlikely that any move for the Venezuelan will develop in the near future. The Magpies are still recovering from the loss of last season's top scorer Ayoze Pérez, who was sold to Leicester for £30m last week.

CARL DE SOUZA/GettyImages

Rondón has managed 35 league goals since his arrival at West Brom in August 2015, and was part of the Venezuela side that went all the way to the quarter-finals of this summer's Copa America, but were eventualdefeated 2-0 by Lionel Messi's Argentina.