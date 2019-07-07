Reece James Emerges as Target for Crystal Palace as Eagles Seek Aaron Wan-Bissaka Replacement

Crystal Palace want Chelsea teenager Reece James to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka, so much so that they are prepared to wait as long as it takes to get a deal over the line.

Palace lost Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United last month, and a number of potential replacements have since been touted, with James looking like perhaps the outstanding candidate after a remarkably impressive season on loan at Wigan in the Championship.

The 19-year-old featured in all but one of the Latics' matches as they comfortably side-stepped relegation, but according to the Sun, his long-term future is being held up as Chelsea await a verdict from FIFA on their forthcoming transfer ban.

The Blues don't want to let him go in case they require him to play a part in the first team in the years to come, while incoming manager Frank Lampard will still be unsure of the players he wants to work with in his first season as the manager at Stamford Bridge.

There is also the further complication of an ankle injury that is likely to keep him out until the end of August. Despite all of this, however, Palace are believed to be willing to wait on the opportunity to bring him in, seemingly confident he will eventually become available.

The report goes as far as to claim that if they can't land him before the transfer deadline on August 8th, they are even willing to hold off until January.

The show of confidence in the 19-year-old, if true, bodes well for him if he does ever make the move to Selhurst Park. He has a number of the same characteristics as Wan-Bissaka, with the added bonus of being able to play in midfield if required, so would represent a sensible signing by Roy Hodgson's side.