The USA and Mexico meet in the Concacaf Gold Cup final for the first time in eight years at Chicago's Soldier Field on Sunday.

The U.S. men delivered their best performance of the tournament with a 3–1 semifinal win over Jamaica on Wednesday. Weston McKennie netted a goal before a 90-minute weather delay, and Christian Pulisic scored twice off rebounds to send the USA back to the final, where it will look to defend its title.

Mexico beat Haiti 1–0 to advance to its first final since 2015 thanks to an extra-time penalty kick from Raul Jimenez.

Mexico and the USA's 2011 meeting in the final was a classic at the Rose Bowl, as Michael Bradley and Landon Donovan scored to give the Americans an early 2-0 lead. El Tri rallied with four unanswered goal, though, to win the championship 4–2, a result that ended Bob Bradley's tenure as head coach. Mexico is looking to win its eighth Gold Cup title, while the USA seeks its seventh crown–which would tie Mexico for the most ever–and second straight.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Univision

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.