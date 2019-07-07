The U.S. women's national team and Netherlands face off in the Women's World Cup final at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in France on Sunday, July 7.

The top-ranked USA is eyeing its fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row, looking to join Germany (2003, 2007) as the only nation to successfully defend its title. The Americans began their tournament campaign with three straight victories to win their group before defeating Spain 2–1 in the round of 16. The team beat hosts France 2–1 in the quarterfinals and persevered to a 2–1 win again vs. England in the semifinals, thanks to a game-saving, penalty kick stop from goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

The Netherlands, playing in just its second Women's World Cup, has reached the final for the first time. After winning its group, it defeated Japan 2–1 in the round of 16. A 2–0 over Italy and a hard-fought 1–0 over Sweden in extra time allowed the Netherlands become the eighth country and fourth European nation to play in a final.

The two sides most recently met in a September 2016 friendly, with the USA going down a goal in the second minute only to storm back and win 3-1 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

Here's how to watch the crucial match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

