USA vs. Netherlands Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Women's World Cup Final

How to watch the USA vs. Netherlands in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday, July 7.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 07, 2019

The U.S. women's national team and Netherlands face off in the Women's World Cup final at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in France on Sunday, July 7.

The top-ranked USA is eyeing its fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row, looking to join Germany (2003, 2007) as the only nation to successfully defend its title. The Americans began their tournament campaign with three straight victories to win their group before defeating Spain 2–1 in the round of 16. The team beat hosts France 2–1 in the quarterfinals and persevered to a 2–1 win again vs. England in the semifinals, thanks to a game-saving, penalty kick stop from goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

The Netherlands, playing in just its second Women's World Cup, has reached the final for the first time. After winning its group, it defeated Japan 2–1 in the round of 16. A 2–0 over Italy and a hard-fought 1–0 over Sweden in extra time allowed the Netherlands become the eighth country and fourth European nation to play in a final.

The two sides most recently met in a September 2016 friendly, with the USA going down a goal in the second minute only to storm back and win 3-1 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

Here's how to watch the crucial match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Listen to Throwback, SI's new podcast series telling the untold stories behind the greatest moments in sports history. Season 1 explores the origin story of the Women's World Cup and the U.S. women's national team, telling the tale of the Americans' 1991 world champions. Download, subscribe and listen via Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message