Valentino Lazaro's Agent Reveals Why the Austrian Winger Chose to Join Inter

Valentino Lazaro's agent has revealed that playing for Antonio Conte and competing in the Champions League are two of the main reasons he joined the Serie A club.

There were a number of teams interested in the right-wing-back, but Inter won the race to sign to sign the Austrian international, who impressed during his two seasons at Hertha Berlin.

Lazaro's agent, Max Hagmayr, spoke of the player's excitement ahead of the new season in an interview with FCInterNews.it (via SempreInter), saying: "Inter are one of the most important clubs in the world.

“You can tell they’re looking to improve. They’ve appointed a top manager and are highly ambitious. Their project is serious and the fans are excellent too.”

He added that Conte's favoured 3-5-2 system is "absolutely perfect" for the way Lazaro plays, and his decision to join the Nerazzurri was made after he spoke to their new head coach.

“Lazaro wanted Inter and one of the reasons was because Conte is the best motivator in football," he said.

After an impressive spell in the Bundesliga Lazaro became a prime target for Inter, who have recently added Diego Godin and Stafano Sensi to their ranks ahead of Conte's first season in charge.



The Milanese giants haven't lifted a trophy since 2011 and after appointing the former Juventus and Chelsea manager they will be hoping to end that drought. They've been linked with a number of high profile players this summer as they look to challenge for silverware.