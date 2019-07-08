Leicester Confirm Club Record Signing of Midfielder Youri Tielemans on 4-Year Contract

By 90Min
July 08, 2019

Leicester have officially announced the signing of Monaco and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans on a four-year contract.

Tielemans joins the Foxes after an impressive loan spell with the club in the second half of last season, where he scored three goals and made four assists in 13 Premier League appearances.

Leicester announced the deal on Monday afternoon, declaring the fee 'undisclosed', although it is believed the 2015/16 Premier League winners will pay Monaco around £40m for his services.

He told the club's website: “It is such a great feeling to sign for this football club. Ever since I arrived on loan last season, all the players, the staff and the fans have been fantastic with me, so I’m thrilled to be able to become a Leicester City player.

“I believe that we have the talent in our squad to achieve something special and for any player, that’s an exciting thing to be a part of. I really can’t wait to get started again with this club and do everything I can to help my team-mates.”

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers added: “I’m delighted that Youri has chosen to be part of Leicester City’s journey. It’s an incredibly exciting time for this football club and to be able to bring players of Youri’s quality here is an indication of the hunger for success we have here.

“Youri fit brilliantly into the squad last season, he’s already shown that he’s capable of making an impact in the Premier League and he adds another option to an incredibly talented group of players here at Leicester City.”

