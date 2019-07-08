Sergio Reguilon Says He 'Knows' He Will Make it at Real Madrid as Left-Back Joins Sevilla on Loan

Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon has admitted he is 'sad' to be leaving the club on loan for the forthcoming season, but says he 'knows' that his spell with Sevilla will lead him back into the Real Madrid first team eventually.

The 22-year-old contested the left-back slot with Marcelo last season, with many believing that he was being groomed as an eventual successor to the Brazilian.

The arrival of Ferland Mendy, however, adding further competition for the left-back berth, made it clear that Reguilon would struggle for game-time, and he has been sent out on loan to Sevilla to get regular game time and earn his way back into Zinedine Zidane's plans.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Speaking about his mixed emotions upon his first spell away from the Bernabeu he told ABC, via managingmadrid.com: “I was a bit sad but things like this happen in football. My conscience is clear because I knew I did my very best in every single match so that the team could do the very best.





“People in Real Madrid love me quite a lot and that’s something I value. It was a bit sad but I know that one day I will be able to succeed there.

"It’s a lot tougher because there’s a lot of competition. It’s not usual that a player from the academy gets to play for the first team and it’s even tougher for them to stay for the long term. I hope to be there some day."

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

He added, however, that while he is keen to impress his bosses at Madrid, his focus for now remains on endearing himself to the Sevilla faithful.

“People think that just because I’m on a loan deal from Real Madrid I’m not going to play hard. I’m not a guy who does interviews," he said, in an interview. "I speak on the field. I want the fans to judge me for what they see on the pitch,”