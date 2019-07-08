Sergio Reguilon Says He 'Knows' He Will Make it at Real Madrid as Left-Back Joins Sevilla on Loan

By 90Min
July 08, 2019

Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon has admitted he is 'sad' to be leaving the club on loan for the forthcoming season, but says he 'knows' that his spell with Sevilla will lead him back into the  Real Madrid first team eventually. 

The 22-year-old contested the left-back slot with Marcelo last season, with many believing that he was being groomed as an eventual successor to the Brazilian. 

The arrival of Ferland Mendy, however, adding further competition for the left-back berth, made it clear that Reguilon would struggle for game-time, and he has been sent out on loan to Sevilla to get regular game time and earn his way back into Zinedine Zidane's plans. 

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Speaking about his mixed emotions upon his first spell away from the Bernabeu he told ABC, via managingmadrid.com“I was a bit sad but things like this happen in football. My conscience is clear because I knew I did my very best in every single match so that the team could do the very best.


“People in Real Madrid love me quite a lot and that’s something I value. It was a bit sad but I know that one day I will be able to succeed there. 

"It’s a lot tougher because there’s a lot of competition. It’s not usual that a player from the academy gets to play for the first team and it’s even tougher for them to stay for the long term. I hope to be there some day."

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

He added, however, that while he is keen to impress his bosses at Madrid, his focus for now remains on endearing himself to the Sevilla faithful.

“People think that just because I’m on a loan deal from Real Madrid I’m not going to play hard. I’m not a guy who does interviews," he said, in an interview. "I speak on the field. I want the fans to judge me for what they see on the pitch,”

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message