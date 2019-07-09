Mino Raiola Insists Paul Pogba Has 'Done Nothing Wrong' in Effort to Leave Man Utd

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has defended the midfielder over his role in the saga that has engulfed his Manchester United future, insisting the 2018 World Cup winner has 'done nothing wrong'.

Speaking about the situation last month Pogba admitted he wants to leave Old Trafford three years after rejoining the Red Devils from Juventus.

"It could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else," he said, sending an already frenzied media circus into overdrive after weeks of existing speculation about a move to Real Madrid to work under Zinedine Zidane.

Given permission for a late return to training, Pogba reported for duty as the United squad flew from Manchester to Perth to kick off their pre-season commitments on Sunday.

Now, in a statement released to talkSPORT, Raiola has insisted that his client has 'done nothing wrong' and remains 'respectful and professional'. In addition, he appears to have bashed United for not responding to criticism of Pogba when the player publicly confirmed his wish to leave.

That alone is a rather bizarre accusation to make.

"The player has done nothing wrong. He has been respectful and professional in every way and always. The club has known his feeling for a long time," Raiola's statement read.

"It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this.

"Hopefully there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties."

This is not the first time this month that Raiola has offered public comments on Pogba. Just last week, the agent weighed in and told The Times, "Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are.

"Everyone within the club, from the manager to the owner, knows Paul's wishes."