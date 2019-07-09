Premier League Star Ready to Become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Next Signing

Manchester United are closing in on their third signing of the summer, with their current leading target 'flattered' by the Red Devils' interest as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to beef up his squad.

Leicester defender Harry Maguire is the beefy man in question, with Solskjaer going from smiling assassin to Carol Smillie, planning a Changing Rooms-esque makeover of his backline this summer – having already brought in Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

Harry Maguire became the first #lcfc player to score for @England at a World Cup #OnThisDay last year 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/4PZOWlbYVw — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 7, 2019

Wan-Bissaka moved for a fee in the region of £45m last week, but United will need to cough up a fee of nearly double that if they're to convince the Foxes to part ways with their iconic, rectangle-headed, inflatable unicorn-riding defensive star.

Goal report that Maguire is flattered by United's continued interest in him, with the idea of leading the backline of such a big club being one which appeals to him. Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof (linked this week with Barcelona), Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe are all still at Old Trafford, a motley crew of which Maguire would immediately become an integral part.

United have offered £70m for Maguire's services, and are willing to stretch that to £75m, but the 2015/16 Premier League champions are holding out for a bid of £80m – more likely to come from Old Trafford than the Etihad after Man City backed away from the rising price tag.

Man United paid £30m for Rio Ferdinand in 2002 when they had a revenue of around £175m. 17% of their total income.



Man United have to pay £90m for Harry Maguire in 2019, when their turnover is around £590m. 15% of their total income.



Maths. https://t.co/B6RAb24nJX — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) July 2, 2019

Maguire played every minute of his first Premier League campaign at the King Power, but missed seven games last season with a knee injury which ruled him out for most of November.