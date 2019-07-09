Premier League Star Ready to Become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Next Signing

By 90Min
July 09, 2019

Manchester United are closing in on their third signing of the summer, with their current leading target 'flattered' by the Red Devils' interest as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to beef up his squad. 

Leicester defender Harry Maguire is the beefy man in question, with Solskjaer going from smiling assassin to Carol Smillie, planning a Changing Rooms-esque makeover of his backline this summer – having already brought in Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace. 

Wan-Bissaka moved for a fee in the region of £45m last week, but United will need to cough up a fee of nearly double that if they're to convince the Foxes to part ways with their iconic, rectangle-headed, inflatable unicorn-riding defensive star. 

Goal report that Maguire is flattered by United's continued interest in him, with the idea of leading the backline of such a big club being one which appeals to him. Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof (linked this week with Barcelona), Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe are all still at Old Trafford, a motley crew of which Maguire would immediately become an integral part. 

United have offered £70m for Maguire's services, and are willing to stretch that to £75m, but the 2015/16 Premier League champions are holding out for a bid of £80m – more likely to come from Old Trafford than the Etihad after Man City backed away from the rising price tag. 

Maguire played every minute of his first Premier League campaign at the King Power, but missed seven games last season with a knee injury which ruled him out for most of November. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message